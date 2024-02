Party time!

(Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

Everyone needs to blow off some steam after a tough run during the winter semester. So, what better way to do it than to head for a fun time at spring break with others looking to have a great time? There are plenty of options for spring breakers, and we have found some of the most popular. Time to buy your tickets?

(USA TODAY Sports)

Ibiza, Spain

(Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bali, Indonesia

(SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami, Florida

(City of Miami Beach)

Austin, Texas

(Syndication: Austin American-Statesman)

Las Vegas, Nevada

(USAT TODAY Sports)

Budapest, Hungary

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

South Padre Island, Texas

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Panama City Beach, Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

(Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Nassau, Bahamas

(ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

(USA TODAY Sports)

Daytona Beach, Florida

(USA TODAY Network)

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire