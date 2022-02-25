Where is the best fantasy fit for free agent WR Cordarrelle Patterson?

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon talk about Cordarrelle Patterson's free agency and where it makes the most sense for him to sign.

Video Transcript

LIZ LOZA: Cordarrelle Patterson had a revelation of a year, right? The Pro Football Writers named him the most improved player. He was-- my gosh-- either, for fantasy purposes, a top 10 running back or a top 10 wide receiver. A lot of that had to do with some addition by subtraction on the part of the Falcons with Calvin Ridley finding himself unavailable and Mike Davis not-- well, Mike Davis, frankly, being what we thought Mike Davis was going to be.

And so all of that fast-tracked CP's evolution, if you will. But he's 30. And as ageist it may sound, this is the NFL, and there are windows. And if we think those things, the front office of franchises certainly thinks those things, especially when putting together deals, right? There's no world in which Cordarrelle Patterson is going to get a deal that's longer than two years at most because of his age. That's just not really done.

So he's a fascinating person to talk about. And I mean, would it surprise-- again, I know this isn't exciting, but would it surprise you terribly if Atlanta's like, what are we going to do? Unless they can't afford him, right? Unless he-- I don't know. But you're on the last legs of Matt Ryan. You don't know what Calvin Ridley's status is.

Cordarrelle Patterson can do all of the things. He provides so much utility. And even though a special teams contract won't garner him as much money as a wide receiver contract will or even a running back contract will, I'm just-- where is a spot that you can see him going and providing a lot of versatile utility but also making any sort of dent?

MATT HARMON: It's a great question. I think you're right to point out the fact that Atlanta might not be able to afford him. They'll make some moves, but they're currently in the red in terms of salary cap space, which is unbelievable because that roster stinks.

So it's a tough scene when you're in the red and your roster is not good. There are a couple of other teams who find themselves in that position. But the Falcons are probably the most glaring. So I think that's the question for Patterson.

Why would you leave the nest of the one coach who finally unlocked you? But as you said, he's also 30. His career arc's not like most 30-year-old running backs, of course. But this might be his last chance to really cash in. Does he take this moment, try to find a pretty fat, relatively speaking, fat two-year deal?

And I think in that case, the Dolphins could be another team to look at there. They have a ton of cap space. They have a huge need at running back. McDaniel, as I mentioned, was a big part of designing the Deebo Samuel role. I think Cordarrelle Patterson cannot-- he's not going to be as good as a pure wide receiver as Deebo Samuel is in terms of beating zone over the middle of the field, running those big routes, and everything like that.

But there could be some potential overlap there if he's trying to find a placeholder for that type of player in his offense, while also still-- I think if you're the Miami Dolphins, you sign Patterson, let him do some fun stuff in your offense. And you're still drafting a running back, just like obviously, at the peak of the 49ers' offense, they had Elijah Mitchell and Deebo popping off.

LIZ LOZA: Do you think Pete Carroll might like-- I feel like Cordarrelle Patterson might be a Pete Carroll, sort of like, huh, that's nifty.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, Russell loved this, right? Russ like, I mean, no.

LIZ LOZA: I don't know what to do with it. I mean, there is constant lack of depth in the backfield, which I think has severely negatively affected the efficiency that Russell was able to produce or the inefficiency that he did produce last year. And having something gadgety-- and the wide receivers are both kind of malcontents a little bit in Seattle.

MATT HARMON: Oh, you think Tyler Lockett's a malcontent? Oh, they're Bible school buddies.

LIZ LOZA: Well, I think, sure. That's one way to put it. I don't know. I think he's going to be a fascinating-- I feel like, if he doesn't stay, his landing spot is going to be one where we're all sort of like, huh, I didn't see that coming, and I probably should have.