Where Bengals stand on waiver wire order after cuts deadline passes
Over the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the waiver wire while picking early in the process at nearly every stop.
That changes in a big way this offseason after the Super Bowl trip. After trimming the roster to 53 players at the cuts deadline on Tuesday, the Bengals now approach the biggest waiver wire of the year picking second to last at No. 31.
Wednesday’s waiver wire is the big one featuring all of the non-vested-veterans who were waived on Tuesday during final cuts. If the Bengals really want a guy, they have to hope he falls 30 slots.
The full order:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
The Bengals should have an eye on these guys making it to their spot:
