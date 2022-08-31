  • Oops!
Where Bengals stand on waiver wire order after cuts deadline passes

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Over the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the waiver wire while picking early in the process at nearly every stop.

That changes in a big way this offseason after the Super Bowl trip. After trimming the roster to 53 players at the cuts deadline on Tuesday, the Bengals now approach the biggest waiver wire of the year picking second to last at No. 31.

Wednesday’s waiver wire is the big one featuring all of the non-vested-veterans who were waived on Tuesday during final cuts. If the Bengals really want a guy, they have to hope he falls 30 slots.

The full order:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

The Bengals should have an eye on these guys making it to their spot:

