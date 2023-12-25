Where Bengals stand in playoff rankings after Sunday’s games

The Cincinnati Bengals lost on Saturday, then took another hit in the playoff race on Sunday while resting courtesy of the day’s results.

With the Cleveland Browns beating the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Bengals lost the ability to contend for the fifth playoff seed, with the AFC shaping up like this:

Ravens (11-3) Dolphins (10-5) Chiefs (9-5) Jaguars (8-7) Browns (10-5) Bills (9-6) Colts (8-7) Texans (8-7) Steelers (8-7) Bengals (8-7)

The Bengals could still technically grab the sixth or seventh seed, but it would take some serious help while likely needing to win their final two, including beating the Chiefs on the road next week.

The players aren’t going to stop trying, especially based on Mike Hilton’s comments, but it’s understandable if fans start eyeballing draft position, too.

When it comes to the playoffs, next week’s rooting guide will be pretty interesting, to say the least.

