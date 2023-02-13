Where Bengals stand in opening Super Bowl 58 odds

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t entering next season as much of an underdog.

In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Super Bowl 58 odds have already gone live.

There at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals open with the fifth-best odds to win it all at +900, putting them behind Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

That also means the Bengals have the third-best odds to win the AFC at +450.

Those numbers are right in line with what most should have expected as the Bengals again project to be a top-three team in the AFC. They’ve got some serious work to do this offseason to make sure things stay that way though.

Beyond getting the Joe Burrow extension done, they’ve got a huge list of free agents headlined by starters Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt and Hayden Hurst, among others. Upgrading spots like the offensive line remains a priority too.

But as far as the Bengals being a nice play at these odds? That’s a given considering the current state of the program, starting with Burrow and then looking at everything else.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire