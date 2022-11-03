Where Bengals stand in 2023 NFL draft order entering Week 9

It might only be temporary if the team turns it around, but it’s time to start monitoring the 2023 NFL draft order for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Bengals moved to 4-4 and 0-3 in the AFC North after the Week 8, Monday night loss to the Cleveland Browns.

As such, that puts them 16th in the current draft order ahead of next year’s big event.

That’s three spots removed from where teams in the wild card would pick on draft day and right near the likes of New England and Washington.

Those Bengals started slow last year too and eventually ended up picking 31st. But with so many injury concerns and what appears to be a tough schedule — plus issues from the likes of Jonah Williams and Joe Mixon — we could also see the team climb the draft order with more losses, too.

For now, offensive tackle and cornerback stick out as blatant needs when watching the draft order.

