Where Bengals sit in 2022 NFL draft order ahead of Week 14

While the Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot with just five weeks left in the season, their potential landing spot in the first round of the draft is also starting to come into focus.

Going into Week 14, the Bengals would currently be in position for a spot in the early 20s, based on the order over at Tankathon.

Since picks 19-32 are determined based on playoff results, Tanktahon simply orders the playoff teams by their current seeds and uses that to determine the current order for the playoff teams. The Bengals are grouped with the rest of the wild card teams and sorted by record and then strength of schedule.

That would currently slot the Bengals at No. 22, behind the two 6-6 playoff teams, San Francisco (who is sending their pick to Miami) and Washington and also behind Buffalo, as the Bills have an easier schedule than Cincinnati at the moment (.476 vs .483) with both teams at 7-5.

The current draft order, via Tankathon:

Detroit Lions 1-10-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-10 Houston Texans 2-10 New York Jets 3-9 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks 4-8) New York Giants (via Chicago Bears 4-8) New York Giants 4-8 Atlanta Falcons 5-7 Carolina Panthers 5-7 Minnesota Vikings 5-7 New Orleans Saints 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins 6-7) Denver Broncos 6-6 Las Vegas Raiders 6-6 Cleveland Browns 6-6 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts 7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-1 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers 6-6) Washington Football Team 6-6 Buffalo Bills 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers 7-5 Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams 8-4) Dallas Cowboys 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 Baltimore Ravens 8-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-3 Tennessee Titans 8-4 Green Bay Packers 9-3 New England Patriots 9-4 Arizona Cardinals 10-2

List