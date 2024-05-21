Where do Bengals rank among 32 teams in Twitter followers?

The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed one of the more obvious growth spurts on social media since the Joe Burrow era started.

No wonder, considering Burrow’s presence alone — followed by the arrival of Ja’Marr Chase — undoubtedly encouraged plenty from Louisiana alone to start following the team on social media.

It certainly helps that the Bengals have been one of the refreshingly innovative teams in that space, which has a way of earning an account followers, too. For example, of all 32 schedule announcement videos, the Bengals had one of the better ones.

Still, the exact number of followers and growth for a team’s account is interesting to see, so here’s a look at that, courtesy of René Bugner:

NFL teams | ranked by number of twitter followers pic.twitter.com/yprZSIadHi — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire