Where Bengals’ new-look OL ranks after 3 games

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line seemed to hold up pretty well in the face of an Aaron Donald-led Los Angeles Rams defense last Monday night.

It felt like an improvement, at least, compared to the struggles the unit had at times against Cleveland and Baltimore over the first two weeks.

So, where does this new and improved Bengals offensive line rank? Ranking the unit against the rest of the league, Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday says it slots 19th so far:

While right tackle Jonah Williams was the Bengals’ highest-graded offensive lineman against the Rams, he earned just a 60.9 overall mark.

Left guard Cordell Volson’s 28.4 overall grade this season ranks 75th among 76 guards.

It’s not a terrible place for the Bengals to sit, either. There were always going to be growing and chemistry pains for the unit in live action with a new starter in Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle and another new starter at right tackle with Jonah Williams.

That the line ranks middle of the pack already after facing Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Baltimore’s slew of strong pass-rushers could be a sign it heads for the top 10 soon.

