‘Where it all began’: Carolina Panthers returning to Clemson for fan event

The Carolina Panthers are coming back to Clemson.

For one night, that is.

The Panthers, who played their inaugural 1995 season in Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, announced on Thursday morning they’d be holding their annual fan fest event at the same venue on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event coincides with the Panthers’ 30th NFL season.

“We are honored to play a part in the Panthers celebration of their 30th season by hosting Fan Fest in Memorial Stadium, site of the franchise’s inaugural season,” Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said in a statement. “Clemson University and the Panthers’ organization share many connections, and we’re excited to collaborate on this unique opportunity.”

The move to host fan fest in Clemson in 2024 comes as the Panthers also move their training camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg (where it had been held every year but 2020) to their team facilities in Charlotte, next to Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers team president Kristi Coleman said in the release: “As we head into our 30th season, we’re looking forward to bringing football to our fans across the Carolinas this summer, including going to Clemson where it all began. From bringing Training Camp to Charlotte to honoring our South Carolina ties by hosting Fan Fest at Clemson, we are excited to celebrate our fans across both states.”

Tickets for the Aug. 1 fan fest at Clemson will be available for purchase for $5 starting Friday June 21. Per the team, “all ticket proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.”

