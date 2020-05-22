Where do the Bears' wide receivers rank among NFL pass-catchers?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is one of the most underrated offensive skill players in the entire NFL. His 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 was a remarkable stat line considering the underwhelming play from quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel all year. Yet, A-Rob is rarely mentioned among the game's elite wideouts.

He's also not enough to carry Chicago's wide receiver corps to a respectable ranking from Pro Football Focus, who slotted the Bears' pass-catchers 27th out of 32 teams.

Allen Robinson II may be getting the best quarterback play he's ever seen with Nick Foles getting the opportunity to win the starting job over Mitchell Trubisky. The fact that Robinson has been able to be as productive as he has (84.9 career receiving grade) despite dealing with Trubisky and Blake Bortles at quarterback is a testament to just how talented he is. Chicago still is probably a little short in the receiving department heading into 2020, however. They ended last season ranked tied for 28th in team receiving grade, and their major additions consisted of Ted Ginn Jr., Darnell Mooney, Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet. None of those players seem likely to move the needle significantly next season.

This isn't a completely unfair assessment of the state of the Bears' receivers. Aside from Robinson, Chicago has a collection of question marks. Will Anthony Miller finally live up to his second-round pedigree? Is Javon Wims ready to take advantage of his physical attributes? How much does Ginn have left in the tank?

The Bears don't need much to flip this narrative in 2020. If Miller (or Wims or even Riley Ridley) breakout as a quality complementary receiver, Chicago's pass-catchers will instantly become one of the more formidable groups in the league.

Until then, the expectations remain low for the Bears offense.

