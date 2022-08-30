Where are the Bears in the waiver wire order?

The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, and it’s almost time for them to start building their 16-player practice squad and potentially make some changes to their roster starting Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.

While the Bears released a handful of players, so did the rest of the NFL, which means there are a slew of players on the waiver wire that might interest the Bears, especially at areas of concern like wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

But the Bears can’t just go out and sign any player. They’ll need to hope that another team ahead of them in the waiver order doesn’t also want that player. But Chicago is sitting in a good position at seventh in the waiver order list.

Here’s the order of the waiver priority list, which is identical to the 2022 draft order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Chicago Bears

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patroits

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Los Angeles Rams

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire