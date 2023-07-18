Where Bears’ Trevis Gipson, DeMarcus Walker rank among edge rushers in Madden 24

The Chicago Bears’ biggest weakness heading into the 2023 season is at edge rusher, a position headlined by Trevis Gipson and free-agent addition DeMarcus Walker.

EA Sports has started releasing Madden 24 ratings, continuing with edge rushers. Considering it’s the Bears’ biggest weakness, no one believed there were Chicago players who would contend with some of the best in the league.

Gipson had the highest rating of all Chicago defensive ends with a 73, which was tied for 59th in the NFL. Following a breakout year, Gipson fell short of those expectations as part of the NFL’s worst pass rush. While he recorded two sacks against the Packers in Week 2, his next sack wouldn’t come until Week 17 against the Lions. Gipson’s season stat line was underwhelming: 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three pass breakups. So

Walker was close behind with a 72 rating, which was tied for 72nd in the league. He had a career year with the Titans in 2022, where he notched 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 QB hits. Walker also earned a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Last season with Tennessee, Walker had more sacks than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. Also, his 16 QB hits were just four shy of Chicago’s team total of 20.

Elsewhere, Rasheem Green earned a 72 rating while second-year edge rusher Dominique Robinson notched a 71 rating.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire