Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 8

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-5 through the first eight games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected, especially with Poles tearing down the roster in trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

While there are still nine games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick to shore up an important need.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Cowboys still has them outside the top 10. But that should certainly change with nine games left on the schedule. There are five 3-5 teams ahead of the Bears, where things currently stand.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Detroit Lions (1-6) Houston Texans (1-5-1) Carolina Panthers (2-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (3-5) Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (3-5) Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (3-5) Arizona Cardinals (3-5) Chicago Bears (3-5) Green Bay Packers (3-5) Detroit Lions; from Los Angeles Rams (3-4) Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) New England Patriots (4-4) Washington Commanders (4-4) Atlanta Falcons (4-4) Miami Dolphins; from San Francisco 49ers (4-4) Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) Seattle Seahawks (5-3) New York Jets (5-3) Miami Dolphins (5-3) FORFEITED Baltimore Ravens (5-3) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Dallas Cowboys (6-2) New York Giants (6-2) Tennessee Titans (5-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-1) Buffalo Bills (6-1) Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

