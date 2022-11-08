Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 9

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-6 through the first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected, and it’s made all the more bearable with quarterback Justin Fields’ emergence in Year 2.

While there are still eight games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick to shore up an important need.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Dolphins brought them back inside the top 10. There are three 3-6 teams ahead of the Bears, where things currently stand.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans (1-6-1) Carolina Panthers (2-7 Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) Detroit Lions (2-6) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (3-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) Arizona Cardinals (3-6) Chicago Bears (3-6) Green Bay Packers (3-6) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-5) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-5) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (3-5) Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-5) Washington Commanders (4-5) New England Patriots (5-4) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (4-4) Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) Baltimore Ravens (5-3) Tennessee Titans (5-3) Seattle Seahawks (6-3) Miami Dolphins (6-3) FORFEITED New York Jets (6-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-2) New York Giants (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) Minnesota Vikings (7-1) Buffalo Bills (6-2) Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

