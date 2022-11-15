Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 10

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-7 through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected, and it’s made all the more bearable with quarterback Justin Fields’ emergence in Year 2.

While there are still seven games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick to address one of several needs.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Lions inched them closer to the top five. There are three 3-7 teams ahead of the Bears, where things currently stand.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans (1-7-1) Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) Carolina Panthers (3-7) Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (3-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) Chicago Bears (3-7) Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (3-6) Detroit Lions; from Los Angeles Rams (3-6) Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (3-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) Detroit Lions (3-6) Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Arizona Cardinals (4-6) Green Bay Packers (4-6) Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) Washington Commanders (5-5) Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) Denver Broncos; from San Francisco 49ers (5-4) New England Patriots (5-4) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) New York Jets (6-3) Buffalo Bills (6-3) Baltimore Ravens (6-3) Tennessee Titans (6-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-3) New York Giants (7-2) Miami Dolphins (7-3) FORFEITED Minnesota Vikings (8-1) Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

