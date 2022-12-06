Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.

With just four games left to be played, we’re winding down on the 2022 season and looking ahead to a busy 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is trending toward a top-3 draft pick to address an important need.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Packers helped them maintain the second overall selection, behind only the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans (1-10-1) Chicago Bears (3-10) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (3-9) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (3-9) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (4-9) Carolina Panthers (4-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-8) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (5-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Detroit Lions (5-7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) New England Patriots (6-6) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Tennessee Titans (7-5) New York Jets (7-5) New York Giants (7-4-1) Miami Dolphins (8-4) FORFEITED Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) Buffalo Bills (9-3) Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

