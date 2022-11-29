Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 12

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-9 through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.

With just five games left to be played, we’re winding down on the 2022 season and looking ahead to a busy 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is trending toward a top-5 draft pick to address one of several important needs.

If the season were to end today, the Bears would hold the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Jets moved them from third to second overall, behind only the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans (1-9-1) Chicago Bears (3-9) Detroit Lions; from Los Angeles Rams (3-8) Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (3-8) Carolina Panthers (4-8) Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (4-7) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Green Bay Packers (4-8) Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (4-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) Detroit Lions (4-7) Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) Atlanta Falcons (5-7) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) New England Patriots (6-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) Washington Commanders (7-5) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) New York Jets (7-4) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) New York Giants (7-4) Denver Broncos; from San Francisco 49ers (7-4) Tennessee Titans (7-4) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) Buffalo Bills (8-3) Miami Dolphins (8-3) FORFEITED Minnesota Vikings (9-2) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

