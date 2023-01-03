Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 17
The Chicago Bears (3-13) were defeated, 41-10, by the Detroit Lions (8-8) on New Year’s Day.
The Bears have lost nine straight games, and they’re competing for a top-two draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.
Now that Week 17 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands with one game left:
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
23rd
19.6 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
129.9 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
181 ypg
Total offense
28th
310.9 ypg
3rd down conversions
11th
41.71%
Red zone scoring
15th
55.10%
Sacks allowed
30th
57
Turnovers
T-25th
23
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
32nd
27.1 ppg
Passing defense
13th
210.9 ypg
Rushing defense
31st
158.3 ypg
Total defense
28th
369.3 ypg
3rd down conversions
32nd
48.70%
Red zone defense
29th
64.91%
Sacks
32nd
20
Takeaways
T-13th
21
