Breaking News:

NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week; league monitoring Damar Hamlin's health

Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 17

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-13) were defeated, 41-10, by the Detroit Lions (8-8) on New Year’s Day.

The Bears have lost nine straight games, and they’re competing for a top-two draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 17 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands with one game left:

Offense

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points per game

23rd

19.6 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

129.9 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

181 ypg

Total offense

28th

310.9 ypg

3rd down conversions

11th

41.71%

Red zone scoring

15th

55.10%

Sacks allowed

30th

57

Turnovers

T-25th

23

 

Defense

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

32nd

27.1 ppg

Passing defense

13th

210.9 ypg

Rushing defense

31st

158.3 ypg

Total defense

28th

369.3 ypg

3rd down conversions

32nd

48.70%

Red zone defense

29th

64.91%

Sacks

32nd

20

Takeaways

T-13th

21

[listicle id=526624]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories