Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-6) were defeated, 35-32, by the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season, and accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns. While the defense continues to struggle (with the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), the offense is thriving. The Bears have averaged 31.3 points over the last three games.

Now that Week 9 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after nine games.

Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 21st 20.8 ppg Passing offense 32nd 125.7 ypg Rushing offense 1st 195.4 ypg Total offense 23rd 321.1 ypg 3rd down conversions 10th 43.44% Red zone scoring 16th 55.17% Sacks allowed 31st 33 Turnovers T-17th 12

Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points allowed 21st 24 ppg Passing defense 10th 200.7 ypg Rushing defense 30th 147.2 ypg Total defense 18th 347.9 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 50.46% Red zone defense 28th 67.74% Sacks 29th 13 Takeaways T-8th 13

