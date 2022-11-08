Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-6) were defeated, 35-32, by the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season, and accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns. While the defense continues to struggle (with the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), the offense is thriving. The Bears have averaged 31.3 points over the last three games.

Now that Week 9 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after nine games.

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

21st

20.8 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

125.7 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

195.4 ypg

Total offense

23rd

321.1 ypg

3rd down conversions

10th

43.44%

Red zone scoring

16th

55.17%

Sacks allowed

31st

33

Turnovers

T-17th

12

 

Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

21st

24 ppg

Passing defense

10th

200.7 ypg

Rushing defense

30th

147.2 ypg

Total defense

18th

347.9 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

50.46%

Red zone defense

28th

67.74%

Sacks

29th

13

Takeaways

T-8th

13

