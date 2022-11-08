Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 9
The Chicago Bears (3-6) were defeated, 35-32, by the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history.
Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season, and accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns. While the defense continues to struggle (with the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), the offense is thriving. The Bears have averaged 31.3 points over the last three games.
Now that Week 9 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after nine games.
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
21st
20.8 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
125.7 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
195.4 ypg
Total offense
23rd
321.1 ypg
3rd down conversions
10th
43.44%
Red zone scoring
16th
55.17%
Sacks allowed
31st
33
Turnovers
T-17th
12
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
21st
24 ppg
Passing defense
10th
200.7 ypg
Rushing defense
30th
147.2 ypg
Total defense
18th
347.9 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
50.46%
Red zone defense
28th
67.74%
Sacks
29th
13
Takeaways
T-8th
13
