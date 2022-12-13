Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 14

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears didn’t suffer a loss for the seventh straight week, thanks to a much-needed bye week. But they still sit at 3-10 and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bears have lost six straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three (possibly top-two) draft selection. Chicago currently holds the third overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 14 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 14 weeks.

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

19th

20.8 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

140.6 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

189.2 ypg

Total offense

22nd

329.8 ypg

3rd down conversions

6th

45.09%

Red zone scoring

12th

57.50%

Sacks allowed

30th

42

Turnovers

T-23rd

18

 

Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

29th

25.6 ppg

Passing defense

11th

204.2 ypg

Rushing defense

27th

146.3 ypg

Total defense

19th

350.5 ypg

3rd down conversions

32nd

48.70%

Red zone defense

26th

63.64%

Sacks

32nd

16

Takeaways

T-15th

15

