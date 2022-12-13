Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 14
The Chicago Bears didn’t suffer a loss for the seventh straight week, thanks to a much-needed bye week. But they still sit at 3-10 and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.
The Bears have lost six straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three (possibly top-two) draft selection. Chicago currently holds the third overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.
Now that Week 14 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 14 weeks.
Offense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points per game
19th
20.8 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
140.6 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
189.2 ypg
Total offense
22nd
329.8 ypg
3rd down conversions
6th
45.09%
Red zone scoring
12th
57.50%
Sacks allowed
30th
42
Turnovers
T-23rd
18
Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
29th
25.6 ppg
Passing defense
11th
204.2 ypg
Rushing defense
27th
146.3 ypg
Total defense
19th
350.5 ypg
3rd down conversions
32nd
48.70%
Red zone defense
26th
63.64%
Sacks
32nd
16
Takeaways
T-15th
15
[pickup_prop id=”28937″>