Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 14

The Chicago Bears didn’t suffer a loss for the seventh straight week, thanks to a much-needed bye week. But they still sit at 3-10 and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bears have lost six straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three (possibly top-two) draft selection. Chicago currently holds the third overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 14 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 14 weeks.

Offense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 19th 20.8 ppg Passing offense 32nd 140.6 ypg Rushing offense 1st 189.2 ypg Total offense 22nd 329.8 ypg 3rd down conversions 6th 45.09% Red zone scoring 12th 57.50% Sacks allowed 30th 42 Turnovers T-23rd 18

Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points allowed 29th 25.6 ppg Passing defense 11th 204.2 ypg Rushing defense 27th 146.3 ypg Total defense 19th 350.5 ypg 3rd down conversions 32nd 48.70% Red zone defense 26th 63.64% Sacks 32nd 16 Takeaways T-15th 15

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire