Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 16

The Chicago Bears (3-12) were defeated, 35-13, by the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Christmas Eve.

The Bears have lost eight straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 16 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 16 weeks.

Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 22nd 20.2 ppg Passing offense 32nd 136.5 ypg Rushing offense 1st 179.7 ypg Total offense 26th 316.3 ypg 3rd down conversions 7th 42.93% Red zone scoring 14th 55.32% Sacks allowed 28th 50 Turnovers T-24th 21

Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points allowed 31st 26.2 ppg Passing defense 12th 209.1 ypg Rushing defense 30th 151.2 ypg Total defense 24th 360.3 ypg 3rd down conversions 32nd 49.72% Red zone defense 28th 64.71% Sacks 32nd 18 Takeaways T-10th 21

[pickup_prop id=”30887″>

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire