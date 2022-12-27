Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 16

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-12) were defeated, 35-13, by the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Christmas Eve.

The Bears have lost eight straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 16 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 16 weeks.

Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points per game

22nd

20.2 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

136.5 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

179.7 ypg

Total offense

26th

316.3 ypg

3rd down conversions

7th

42.93%

Red zone scoring

14th

55.32%

Sacks allowed

28th

50

Turnovers

T-24th

21

 

Defense

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

31st

26.2 ppg

Passing defense

12th

209.1 ypg

Rushing defense

30th

151.2 ypg

Total defense

24th

360.3 ypg

3rd down conversions

32nd

49.72%

Red zone defense

28th

64.71%

Sacks

32nd

18

Takeaways

T-10th

21

[pickup_prop id=”30887″>

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories