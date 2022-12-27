Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 16
The Chicago Bears (3-12) were defeated, 35-13, by the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Christmas Eve.
The Bears have lost eight straight games, and they’re competing for a top-three draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.
Now that Week 16 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 16 weeks.
Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points per game
22nd
20.2 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
136.5 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
179.7 ypg
Total offense
26th
316.3 ypg
3rd down conversions
7th
42.93%
Red zone scoring
14th
55.32%
Sacks allowed
28th
50
Turnovers
T-24th
21
Defense
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
31st
26.2 ppg
Passing defense
12th
209.1 ypg
Rushing defense
30th
151.2 ypg
Total defense
24th
360.3 ypg
3rd down conversions
32nd
49.72%
Red zone defense
28th
64.71%
Sacks
32nd
18
Takeaways
T-10th
21
