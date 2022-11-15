Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 10

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-7) were defeated, 31-30, by the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields continued to make NFL history.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, where a Cairo Santos missed extra point ultimately proved to be the difference. But Fields and the offense continued to shine, and they’re averaging 31 points in the last four games.

Now that Week 10 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 10 games.

Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points per game

20th

21.7 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

128.1 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

201.7 ypg

Total offense

21st

329.8 ypg

3rd down conversions

7th

44.36%

Red zone scoring

14th

56.25%

Sacks allowed

T-32nd

36

Turnovers

T-18th

13

 

Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

25th

24.7 ppg

Passing defense

10th

203.4 ypg

Rushing defense

28th

142 ypg

Total defense

15th

345.4 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

50%

Red zone defense

27th

66.67%

Sacks

T-28th

15

Takeaways

T-11th

13

[pickup_prop id=”29865″>

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories