Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 10
The Chicago Bears (3-7) were defeated, 31-30, by the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields continued to make NFL history.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, where a Cairo Santos missed extra point ultimately proved to be the difference. But Fields and the offense continued to shine, and they’re averaging 31 points in the last four games.
Now that Week 10 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 10 games.
Offense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points per game
20th
21.7 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
128.1 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
201.7 ypg
Total offense
21st
329.8 ypg
3rd down conversions
7th
44.36%
Red zone scoring
14th
56.25%
Sacks allowed
T-32nd
36
Turnovers
T-18th
13
Defense
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
25th
24.7 ppg
Passing defense
10th
203.4 ypg
Rushing defense
28th
142 ypg
Total defense
15th
345.4 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
50%
Red zone defense
27th
66.67%
Sacks
T-28th
15
Takeaways
T-11th
13
