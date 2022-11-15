Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-7) were defeated, 31-30, by the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields continued to make NFL history.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, where a Cairo Santos missed extra point ultimately proved to be the difference. But Fields and the offense continued to shine, and they’re averaging 31 points in the last four games.

Now that Week 10 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 10 games.

Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 20th 21.7 ppg Passing offense 32nd 128.1 ypg Rushing offense 1st 201.7 ypg Total offense 21st 329.8 ypg 3rd down conversions 7th 44.36% Red zone scoring 14th 56.25% Sacks allowed T-32nd 36 Turnovers T-18th 13

Defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points allowed 25th 24.7 ppg Passing defense 10th 203.4 ypg Rushing defense 28th 142 ypg Total defense 15th 345.4 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 50% Red zone defense 27th 66.67% Sacks T-28th 15 Takeaways T-11th 13

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire