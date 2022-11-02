Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-5) were defeated, 49-29, by the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the offense had its best showing of the season.

Sure, the defense was a massive disappointment (and it’s not going to get better now that both Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are gone). But the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields and this offense should make things exciting heading into the final nine games of the 2022 season.

Now that Week 8 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after eight games.

Offense

Rank Stat Points per game 23 19.4 ppg Passing offense 32 126.9 ypg Rushing offense 1 188.4 ypg Total offense 27 315.3 ypg 3rd down conversions 13 40.57% Red zone scoring 23 52% Sacks allowed 32 31 Turnovers T-22 12

Defense

Rank Stat Points allowed 19 22.6 ppg Passing defense 5 188 ypg Rushing defense 31 156 ypg Total defense 16 344 ypg 3rd down conversions 31 50.51% Red zone defense 26 68% Sacks 28 13 Takeaways T-6 13

