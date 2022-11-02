Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 8
The Chicago Bears (3-5) were defeated, 49-29, by the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the offense had its best showing of the season.
Sure, the defense was a massive disappointment (and it’s not going to get better now that both Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are gone). But the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields and this offense should make things exciting heading into the final nine games of the 2022 season.
Now that Week 8 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after eight games.
Offense
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Stat
Points per game
23
19.4 ppg
Passing offense
32
126.9 ypg
Rushing offense
1
188.4 ypg
Total offense
27
315.3 ypg
3rd down conversions
13
40.57%
Red zone scoring
23
52%
Sacks allowed
32
31
Turnovers
T-22
12
Defense
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
19
22.6 ppg
Passing defense
5
188 ypg
Rushing defense
31
156 ypg
Total defense
16
344 ypg
3rd down conversions
31
50.51%
Red zone defense
26
68%
Sacks
28
13
Takeaways
T-6
13
[pickup_prop id=”29352″>