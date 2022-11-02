Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 8

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears (3-5) were defeated, 49-29, by the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the offense had its best showing of the season.

Sure, the defense was a massive disappointment (and it’s not going to get better now that both Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn are gone). But the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields and this offense should make things exciting heading into the final nine games of the 2022 season.

Now that Week 8 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after eight games.

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

23

19.4 ppg

Passing offense

32

126.9 ypg

Rushing offense

1

188.4 ypg

Total offense

27

315.3 ypg

3rd down conversions

13

40.57%

Red zone scoring

23

52%

Sacks allowed

32

31

Turnovers

T-22

12

 

Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

19

22.6 ppg

Passing defense

5

188 ypg

Rushing defense

31

156 ypg

Total defense

16

344 ypg

3rd down conversions

31

50.51%

Red zone defense

26

68%

Sacks

28

13

Takeaways

T-6

13

