Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 12

The Chicago Bears (3-9) were defeated, 31-10, by the New York Jets (7-4), where they suffered some brutal injuries to key starters.

The Bears have lost five straight games for the third consecutive season, where they’re competing for a top-five draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 12 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 12 games.

Offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points per game

19th

20.9 ppg

Passing offense

32nd

131.2 ypg

Rushing offense

1st

192 ypg

Total offense

24th

323.4 ypg

3rd down conversions

7th

44.44%

Red zone scoring

13th

57.89%

Sacks allowed

31st

42

Turnovers

T-20th

15

 

Defense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

27th

25.4 ppg

Passing defense

12th

206.1 ypg

Rushing defense

27th

143.9 ypg

Total defense

20th

350 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

48.94%

Red zone defense

27th

65.85%

Sacks

T-32nd

16

Takeaways

T-10th

15

