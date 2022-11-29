Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 12
The Chicago Bears (3-9) were defeated, 31-10, by the New York Jets (7-4), where they suffered some brutal injuries to key starters.
The Bears have lost five straight games for the third consecutive season, where they’re competing for a top-five draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.
Now that Week 12 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 12 games.
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
19th
20.9 ppg
Passing offense
32nd
131.2 ypg
Rushing offense
1st
192 ypg
Total offense
24th
323.4 ypg
3rd down conversions
7th
44.44%
Red zone scoring
13th
57.89%
Sacks allowed
31st
42
Turnovers
T-20th
15
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
27th
25.4 ppg
Passing defense
12th
206.1 ypg
Rushing defense
27th
143.9 ypg
Total defense
20th
350 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
48.94%
Red zone defense
27th
65.85%
Sacks
T-32nd
16
Takeaways
T-10th
15
