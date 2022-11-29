Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 12

The Chicago Bears (3-9) were defeated, 31-10, by the New York Jets (7-4), where they suffered some brutal injuries to key starters.

The Bears have lost five straight games for the third consecutive season, where they’re competing for a top-five draft selection. Chicago currently holds the second overall pick, and they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, so it’s not all bad.

Now that Week 12 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after 12 games.

Offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 19th 20.9 ppg Passing offense 32nd 131.2 ypg Rushing offense 1st 192 ypg Total offense 24th 323.4 ypg 3rd down conversions 7th 44.44% Red zone scoring 13th 57.89% Sacks allowed 31st 42 Turnovers T-20th 15

Defense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points allowed 27th 25.4 ppg Passing defense 12th 206.1 ypg Rushing defense 27th 143.9 ypg Total defense 20th 350 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 48.94% Red zone defense 27th 65.85% Sacks T-32nd 16 Takeaways T-10th 15

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire