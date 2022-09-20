Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 2
The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, which raised some questions about the offense and defense.
The Bears held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Packers outscored them 24-3 in the final three quarters to glide to another easy victory.
Now that Week 2 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after two games.
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
26
14.5 ppg
Passing offense
32
76.5 ypg
Rushing offense
8
139.5 ypg
Total offense
32
216 ypg
3rd down conversions
27
28.57%
Red zone scoring
7
75%
Sacks allowed
T-19
5
Turnovers
T-10
2
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
12
18.5 ppg
Passing defense
7
183 ypg
Rushing defense
32
189.5 ypg
Total defense
22
372.5 ypg
3rd down conversions
25
50%
Red zone defense
11
50%
Sacks
T-12
5
Takeaways
T-10
3
