Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 2

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, which raised some questions about the offense and defense.

The Bears held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Packers outscored them 24-3 in the final three quarters to glide to another easy victory.

Now that Week 2 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after two games.

Offense

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rank

Stat

Points per game

26

14.5 ppg

Passing offense

32

76.5 ypg

Rushing offense

8

139.5 ypg

Total offense

32

216 ypg

3rd down conversions

27

28.57%

Red zone scoring

7

75%

Sacks allowed

T-19

5

Turnovers

T-10

2

 

Defense

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

12

18.5 ppg

Passing defense

7

183 ypg

Rushing defense

32

189.5 ypg

Total defense

22

372.5 ypg

3rd down conversions

25

50%

Red zone defense

11

50%

Sacks

T-12

5

Takeaways

T-10

3

[listicle id=516951]

[listicle id=516954]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories