Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 2

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, which raised some questions about the offense and defense.

The Bears held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Packers outscored them 24-3 in the final three quarters to glide to another easy victory.

Now that Week 2 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after two games.

Offense

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rank Stat Points per game 26 14.5 ppg Passing offense 32 76.5 ypg Rushing offense 8 139.5 ypg Total offense 32 216 ypg 3rd down conversions 27 28.57% Red zone scoring 7 75% Sacks allowed T-19 5 Turnovers T-10 2

Defense

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rank Stat Points allowed 12 18.5 ppg Passing defense 7 183 ypg Rushing defense 32 189.5 ypg Total defense 22 372.5 ypg 3rd down conversions 25 50% Red zone defense 11 50% Sacks T-12 5 Takeaways T-10 3

