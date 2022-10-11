Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 5
The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), 29-22, but there were reasons to be encouraged despite the loss.
The Bears are in the business of moral victories during a season where winning isn’ the intent. It’s all about the development of the young talent on the roster, including quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles’ rookie draft class.
Now that Week 5 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after five games.
Offense
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Stat
Points per game
27
17.2 ppg
Passing offense
32
116.6 ypg
Rushing offense
5
157.4 ypg
Total offense
31
274 ypg
3rd down conversions
28
35%
Red zone scoring
13
58.33%
Sacks allowed
28
18
Turnovers
T-22
8
Defense
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
15
21.2 ppg
Passing defense
9
197.2 ypg
Rushing defense
31
170 ypg
Total defense
22
367.2 ypg
3rd down conversions
32
50.75%
Red zone defense
23
61.11%
Sacks
T-25
8
Takeaways
T-8
8
