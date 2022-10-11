Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 5

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), 29-22, but there were reasons to be encouraged despite the loss.

The Bears are in the business of moral victories during a season where winning isn’ the intent. It’s all about the development of the young talent on the roster, including quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles’ rookie draft class.

Now that Week 5 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after five games.

Offense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank

Stat

Points per game

27

17.2 ppg

Passing offense

32

116.6 ypg

Rushing offense

5

157.4 ypg

Total offense

31

274 ypg

3rd down conversions

28

35%

Red zone scoring

13

58.33%

Sacks allowed

28

18

Turnovers

T-22

8

 

Defense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

15

21.2 ppg

Passing defense

9

197.2 ypg

Rushing defense

31

170 ypg

Total defense

22

367.2 ypg

3rd down conversions

32

50.75%

Red zone defense

23

61.11%

Sacks

T-25

8

Takeaways

T-8

8

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

