Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-3) were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), 29-22, but there were reasons to be encouraged despite the loss.

The Bears are in the business of moral victories during a season where winning isn’ the intent. It’s all about the development of the young talent on the roster, including quarterback Justin Fields and GM Ryan Poles’ rookie draft class.

Now that Week 5 is in the books, we now know how the Bears rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL. Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings), here is where Chicago stands after five games.

Offense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Stat Points per game 27 17.2 ppg Passing offense 32 116.6 ypg Rushing offense 5 157.4 ypg Total offense 31 274 ypg 3rd down conversions 28 35% Red zone scoring 13 58.33% Sacks allowed 28 18 Turnovers T-22 8

Defense

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Stat Points allowed 15 21.2 ppg Passing defense 9 197.2 ypg Rushing defense 31 170 ypg Total defense 22 367.2 ypg 3rd down conversions 32 50.75% Red zone defense 23 61.11% Sacks T-25 8 Takeaways T-8 8

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire