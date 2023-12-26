Where the Bears are projected to pick in 2024 NFL draft after Week 16

The Chicago Bears secured a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve, where they doubled their win total from a season ago.

So how did Chicago’s recent win impact their draft positioning heading into the final two weeks?

Following Sunday’s action, the Bears currently hold two of the top eight picks in the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.

The Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick, which belongs to Chicago, remains No. 1 overall after the team lost their 13th game of the season (courtesy of the rival Green Bay Packers). Meanwhile, the Bears’ selection is now eighth overall after they won their sixth game of the season and subsequent results this weekend.

Bears (via Panthers, 2-13) Cardinals (3-12) Commanders (4-11) Patriots (4-11) Giants (5-10) Chargers (5-10) Titans (5-10) Bears (6-9)

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Bears with the final two games on deck, including the future of quarterback Justin Fields. If Chicago manages to snag the top selection in the draft, general manager Ryan Poles will need to determine whether any quarterback in the 2024 class blows him away or if the Bears will stick with Fields, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal (and the fifth-year option is still in play). Trading back from a top draft spot isn’t out of the question either.

The Bears are just one Panthers loss away from securing the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the second consecutive season. Carolina faces the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team contending for a playoff spot, on New Year’s Eve.

