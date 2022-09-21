Where do the Bears land in national power rankings before Week 3?

Where do the Bears land in Week 3 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before last week, national pundits corrected their mistake of ranking the Chicago Bears as one of the bottom three teams in the NFL after a hard-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they've readjusted their correction.

After the Bears' Week 2, 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, here's a look at where the team stands in the national power rankings heading into the ensuing week.

ESPN

Before Week 2 - 25th

After Week 2 - 28th

CBS

Before Week 2 - 25th

After Week 2 - 28th

NFL.com

Before Week 2 - 25nd

After Week 2 - 30th

Bleacher Report

Before Week 2 - 28th

After Week 2 - 29th

Yahoo!

Before Week 2 - 25th

After Week 2 - 29th

Last Sunday gave the Bears a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field spearheaded by, who else, Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears used the ground-and-pound method behind David Montgomery's violent, tackle-breaking 122 rushing yards to propel their offense. In its first drive, the team exemplified crisp strategy and execution, as they finished off a 71-yard drive with a Justin Fields rushing touchdown behind Montgomery's work.

However, that lone, successful drive marked the end of the Bears' triumph on offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy decided to remain persistent with the rushing attack and neglect the passing game. Fields threw the ball 11 times by the game's end, completing seven passes for 71 yards.

Now, through two weeks, Fields has 15 passing completions -- the lowest of any Bears quarterback since 1950. He ranks in the bottom three amongst all quarterbacks in numerous passing categories including yards, attempts, completions, completion percentage, QBR and passer rating.

For these reasons, and a bunch more, savants around the sports world punished the Bears by sending them back to the bottom of their power rankings. The highest ranking the team received going into Week 3 is 28th, which is justifiable following their loss to Green Bay.



Ahead, the Bears will face former head coach Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans in what should be a bounce-back game at home. Nonetheless, it's important to note the Texans tied the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, who some thought would easily be trampled over by their division rival.

