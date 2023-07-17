Where Bears’ Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker rank among safeties in Madden 24

The Bears’ safety duo of Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker has the potential to become one the best in the NFL, and things are only looking up heading into the 2023 season.

Brisker is coming off an encouraging rookie season while Jackson returned to his playmaker form before suffering a season-ending injury last November.

EA Sports has started releasing Madden 24 ratings, starting with safety. Neither Jackson nor Brisker were ranked among the top 10 safeties, and you could argue that their ratings are too low.

Jackson ranked 18th among safeties with an 85 rating. Jackson had a bounce back year in 2022, where he looked like the impact player he was in his first couple of seasons. After not notching an interception in the previous two years, Jackson led the Bears with four picks. Jackson added 80 total tackles, including one for a loss, six pass breakups and led the team with two forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, Brisker ranked 46th among safeties with an 78 rating. Brisker led the team with 4.0 sacks and had the second-most tackles (104), as well as recorded two takeaways on the season. He was solid against the run and in coverage, although he struggled with tackling at times. Brisker was the perfect complement for Jackson, and he stood out with his physicality and playmaking ability on a defense that was lacking in a lot of areas.

