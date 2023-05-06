Where each of the Bears’ draft picks ranked on pre-draft big boards

The Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies during the 2023 NFL draft, including some good value picks and some potential steals on Day 3.

General manager Ryan Poles’ second draft class was led by first-round offensive tackle Darnell Wright, as well as second-rounders defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and third-round defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

We examined seven different big boards, including Pro Football Network’s consensus ranking, to see if the Bears got good value or reached for a specific player in their rookie draft class.

Draft Wire (top 150) :: PFF (top 401) :: Daniel Jeremiah (top 150) :: Todd McShay (top 350) :: Mel Kiper Jr. (top 150) :: Dane Brugler (top 300) :: PFN consensus (top 300)

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Round 1, Pick 10)

Draft Wire: 6

PFF: 22

Daniel Jeremiah: 18

Todd McShay: 18

Mel Kiper Jr.: 24

Dane Brugler: 24

Consensus: 23

The Bears seemingly overreached on Wright at No. 10, according to the big boards. Only one had Wright as a top-10 player — Draft Wire at No. 6. But, when all is said and done, Chicago had him listed as their top offensive tackle in the draft.

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida (Round 2, Pick 53)

Draft Wire: 102

PFF: 117

Daniel Jeremiah: 70

Todd McShay: 74

Mel Kiper Jr.: 103

Dane Brugler: 55

Consensus: 77

Dexter might’ve been the team’s biggest overreach at 53rd overall, according to the big boards. Most of those boards had Dexter ranked lower than the team’s next four draft picks. Dane Brugler had Dexter ranked the highest at No. 55.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (Round 2, Pick 56)

Draft Wire: 60

PFF: 44

Daniel Jeremiah: 55

Todd McShay: 41

Mel Kiper Jr.: 53

Dane Brugler: 69

Consensus: 72

The Bears got good value with Stevenson at 56th overall, where most big boards had him in that general range — or higher. Todd McShay had him ranked the highest at No. 41, a good 15 spots before where he was chosen.

DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (Round 3, Pick 64)

Draft Wire: 82

PFF: 110

Daniel Jeremiah: 67

Todd McShay: 65

Mel Kiper Jr.: 93

Dane Brugler: 83

Consensus: 93

Big boards were divided over whether Pickens was a good value or an overreach at 64th overall. While Todd McShay had him ranked as high as 65th, PFF had him ranked 110th, a good 46 spots after he was chosen.

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (Round 4, Pick 115)

Draft Wire: 79

PFF: 101

Daniel Jeremiah: 85

Todd McShay: 84

Mel Kiper Jr.: 95

Dane Brugler: 91

Consensus: 97

Chicago got an absolute steal in Johnson in the fourth round, where every big board had him ranked higher than where he was drafted at 115th overall. Draft Wire had him ranked as high as No. 79, and his lowest ranking was No. 101 by PFF.

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (Round 4, Pick 133)

Draft Wire: 94

PFF: 85

Daniel Jeremiah: 114

Todd McShay: 95

Mel Kiper Jr.: 75

Dane Brugler: 48

Consensus: 74

The Bears got another steal in the fourth round with Scott, who was selected with the 133rd overall pick. Scott’s highest ranking was No. 48, by Dane Brugler, and his lowest was No. 114, by Daniel Jeremiah. Scott’s consensus was the third-highest of the team’s first first six picks.

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon (Round 5, Pick 148)

Draft Wire: N/A

PFF: 158

Daniel Jeremiah: 120

Todd McShay: 157

Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A

Dane Brugler: 154

Consensus: 99

Sewell was great value for the Bears in the fifth round, where most big boards had him going much higher than 148th overall. Sewell’s highest ranking was the consensus No. 99 and his lowest was by PFF at No. 158.

CB Terell Smith, Minnesota (Round 5, Pick 165)

Draft Wire: 114

PFF: 318

Daniel Jeremiah: 107

Todd McShay: 96

Mel Kiper Jr.: 102

Dane Brugler: 137

Consensus: 131

Smith was a steal for Chicago in the fifth round, where all but one big board had him going higher than 165th overall. Todd McShay had Smith ranked at No. 96 while PFF had him ranked a surprising No. 318.

DT Travis Bell, Kennesaw State (Round 7, Pick 218)

Draft Wire: N/A

PFF: N/A

Daniel Jeremiah: N/A

Todd McShay: N/A

Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A

Dane Brugler: N/A

Consensus: N/A

Bell didn’t appear on any of these big boards.

S Kendall Williamson, Stanford (Round 7, Pick 258)

Draft Wire: N/A

PFF: N/A

Daniel Jeremiah: N/A

Todd McShay: N/A

Mel Kiper Jr.: N/A

Dane Brugler: N/A

Consensus: N/A

Williamson didn’t appear on any of these big boards.

