Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected.

While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick to shore up an important need.

If the season were to end right now, the Bears would hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s win over the Patriots dropped them below New England, who’s currently slated to pick 13th overall.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Detroit Lions (1-5) Houston Texans (1-4-1) Carolina Panthers (2-5) Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (2-5) Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (2-5) Seattle Seahawks; from Denver Broncos (2-5) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) Atlanta Falcons (3-4) Miami Dolphins; from San Francisco 49ers (3-4) Arizona Cardinals (3-4) New England Patriots (3-4) Chicago Bears (3-4) Washington Commanders (3-4) Green Bay Packers (3-4) Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) Detroit Lions; from Los Angeles Rams (3-3) Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) Baltimore Ravens (4-3) Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Miami Dolphins (4-3) forfeited Tennessee Titans (4-2) New York Jets (5-2) Dallas Cowboys (5-2) Minnesota Vikings (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) New York Giants (6-1) Buffalo Bills (5-1) Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire