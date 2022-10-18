Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected.

While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. That includes the NFL draft, where Chicago is expected to have a top-10 draft pick.

If the season were to end right now, the Bears would hold the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago’s loss to the Commanders puts them just outside the top 10 with Washington right behind at 12th overall.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, courtesy of Tankathon:

Carolina Panthers (1-5) Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) Detroit Lions (1-4) Houston Texans (1-3-1) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) (2-4) Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) (2-4) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) (2-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) Arizona Cardinals (2-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) Chicago Bears (2-4) Washington Commanders (2-4) Atlanta Falcons (3-3) Seattle Seahawks (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) New England Patriots (3-3) Forfeited pick (via Miami Dolphins) (3-3) Green Bay Packers (3-3) Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) (3-3) Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) Tennessee Titans (3-2) Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) New York Jets (4-2) Dallas Cowboys (4-2) New York Giants (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) Minnesota Vikings (5-1) Buffalo Bills (5-1) Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

