Where are Bears currently picking in 2021 NFL Draft after Week 4?

The Chicago Bears have finished the first quarter of the 2020 season with a 3-1 record, although there have been far more concerns than their record indicates.

But, when all is said and done, it’s been a productive first quarter of the season through four weeks. In fact, this marks the third time in Matt Nagy’s three-year tenure as Bears head coach that he’s started the season 3-1 through the first quarter.

For the first time in the last three years, the Bears will have a first-round draft pick heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. The previous two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders owned their first-round pick due to the Khalil Mack trade.

The Bears are currently projected to pick 25th in the draft, a position that will continue to fluctuate throughout the 2020 season.

Chicago has been linked to quarterbacks and offensive linemen in several early mock drafts, both of which are significant needs for this team moving forward.