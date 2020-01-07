Where Barry Bonds stands two weeks from 2020 Hall of Fame announcement

There were four Hall of Fame ballots released by writers on Monday, and they told a familiar story for Barry Bonds.

Three of the writers voted for Bonds, but the fourth did not put a check mark next to his name on the ballot. With two weeks left until the 2020 Hall of Fame class is announced, Bonds is tracking at exactly that level.

According to Ryan Thibodaux's spectacularly detailed tracker, Bonds has been named on 75.7 percent of the 132 ballots that have been released publicly thus far. Thibodaux estimates that 412 ballots will be cast and only one-third of those have been publicly revealed so far.

Bonds is in his eighth year on the ballot and has just two more chances after this one. He traditionally sees a surge early in voting but then a big drop in the final totals, and he has been hit hard by the voters who prefer to keep their selections private.

A year ago, Bonds was at 70.7 percent before the class was announced but ultimately ended up with just 59.1 percent of the vote, well short of the 75 percent required. The 59.1 percent was a new high for Bonds, but he still has a long way to climb.

Bonds is one of four players currently above 75 percent on Thibodaux's tracker. Derek Jeter has been named on every ballot, Larry Walker is on 84.6 percent of them, and Curt Schilling is on 80.1 percent. Roger Clemens is at 74.3 percent and no other players are being listed on half of the ballots.

There are others with Giants ties who have received some support. Omar Vizquel is at 45.6 percent, which is only about three percent above his final 2019 total. Jeff Kent is at 27.9 percent.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Tuesday, January 21.

