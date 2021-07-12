Where Baker Mayfield ranks in Touchdown Wire’s quarterback rankings

Lists and rankings, everyone loves them. For this edition, Touchdown Wire broke down the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL. At the top is former Big 12 gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.

Not surprising, everywhere you turn there is a commercial, magazine cover, or even a story about the former Texas Tech quarterback. Former Texas Tech walk-on and Oklahoma Sooners No. 2 quarterback in all-time passing numbers, Baker Mayfield is just as marketable. Being marketable isn’t about the level of play on the field, but Mayfield has grown leaps and bounds since his days in Lubbock, Texas.

Prior to the 2020 NFL season, many had questions on whether or not Mayfield was the guy for the Browns. Can you blame them? Their quarterback history isn’t exactly filled with top passers since football returned to Cleveland. In current standings, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick sits No. 6 in Browns’ passing history. Following the 2021 season he will likely be No. 4.

Where does Baker land in Touchdown Wire’s top 15?

No. 11: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Prior to the 2020 season, I was among many who argued that if Baker Mayfield was going to succeed in the NFL, he would not find a better situation than he did last season. Incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski installed an offensive system rooted in wide zone concepts with an emphasis on play-action and boot-action passing designs built off those plays. The Cleveland Browns also assembled an impressive offensive line, and when coupled with their stable of running backs, Stefanski was able to dial up shot plays downfield out of heavy personnel packages. – Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Going into year four in the NFL, Mayfield is coming off his best season for the Browns. With weapons such as Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb there is no excuse for the team to not be successful. Cleveland broke through last year with a trip to the playoffs and even a win in the postseason. Baker Mayfield looks to lead Cleveland to a second-straight postseason appearance for the first time since the 1988-89 seasons.