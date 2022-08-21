Where the Badgers rank in Mike Farrell’s top-five rushing offenses in 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers consistently have one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and this year will be no different, as the Badgers return both of their outstanding lead running backs from last season.

Related: Where Wisconsin lands in Mike Farrell’s top-five defenses against the run in 2022

Football writer, Mike Farrell, is also envisioning another stellar year on the ground for Wisconsin, as he ranked the Badgers in his top five rushing offenses in college football for next season. Alongside Wisconsin in Farrell’s top five is Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and UCLA.

The Badgers will have sophomore RB Braelon Allen and senior RB Chez Mellusi both healthy to start the year, who combined for 2083 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2021.

Hopefully, the revitalization of the Badgers’ passing offense under Bobby Engram this offseason, can help to take some of the defensive pressure off of the running backs and give them more space to create plays.

5) Arkansas Razorbacks

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

4) Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

3) Wisconsin Badgers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2) UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

1) Florida Gators

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire