Where the Badgers and other Big Ten teams land in the latest CFN Bowl Projections

On Monday afternoon, College Football News released its latest bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season, and 10 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten are projected to make a bowl game this year.

The Wisconsin Badgers are projected to play in the newly renamed ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, in Tampa Bay, Fla., against the LSU Tigers. The last time Wisconsin played the Tigers was a regular-season 16-14 victory at Lambeau Field in 2016.

Two Big Ten teams were projected to land in New Year’s Six Bowls including the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

It is outstanding to see so many Big Ten teams included in bowl game projections ahead of the start of this upcoming season, and hopefully, they can live up to expectations.

Below are the Big Ten teams projected by CFN to make a bowl game this season:

Quik Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Central Michigan

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Purdue vs. TCU

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. North Carolina

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Iowa vs. Wake Forest

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Michigan State vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama

