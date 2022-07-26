Where the Badgers and other Big Ten teams land in the latest CFN Bowl Projections
On Monday afternoon, College Football News released its latest bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season, and 10 out of the 14 teams in the Big Ten are projected to make a bowl game this year.
Related: Two Wisconsin Badgers named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
The Wisconsin Badgers are projected to play in the newly renamed ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, in Tampa Bay, Fla., against the LSU Tigers. The last time Wisconsin played the Tigers was a regular-season 16-14 victory at Lambeau Field in 2016.
Two Big Ten teams were projected to land in New Year’s Six Bowls including the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
It is outstanding to see so many Big Ten teams included in bowl game projections ahead of the start of this upcoming season, and hopefully, they can live up to expectations.
Below are the Big Ten teams projected by CFN to make a bowl game this season:
Quik Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Central Michigan
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Purdue vs. TCU
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Iowa State
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. North Carolina
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Iowa vs. Wake Forest
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Michigan State vs. South Carolina
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson
© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
College Football Playoff National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama
© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
1
1