Where Badgers landed in Jordan Reid’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft

On Tuesday morning, ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid released his seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Three former Wisconsin players were drafted in Reid’s mock draft including outside linebacker Nick Herbig, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and interior offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

Related: Watch: Badgers host 2023 pro day

Even though Nick Herbig’s size has been a concern for potential suitors, the Big Ten’s leader in sacks and tackles for loss last season could be a potential bargain for the team that drafts him. Benton and Tippmann have impressed so far in the pre-draft process and have seen their stock significantly rise from the end of the season.

It is exciting to see that Badgers are projected to go high in this year’s draft with both Tippmann and Benton predicted to go in the second and third rounds of the draft by several analysts.

Look below to see where ESPN’s Jordan Reid placed these three former Wisconsin players in his 2023 NFL mock draft:

Rd. 2 No. 42 Overall Pick, New York Jets: IOL Joe Tippmann

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Rd. 2 No. 48 Overall Pick, Detroit Lions: DT Keeanu Benton

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 5 No. 42 Overall Pick, Cleveland Browns: OLB Nick Herbig

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire