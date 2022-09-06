Where the Badgers land in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After a dominant victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, the Wisconsin Badgers have moved up two spots to No. 18 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

It is not surprising to see the Badgers move up from the No. 20 spot after several critical top-25 losses last week. Alongside Wisconsin in the latest Coaches Poll are several Big Ten teams including Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Oklahoma State(10), Notre Dame(9), Baylor(8), Oklahoma(7), Texas A&M(6), Michigan(5), Clemson(4), Ohio State(3), Georgia(2) and Alabama(1).

After a solid Week 1 victory, the Wisconsin Badgers will move on to face the Washinton State Cougars on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Below is where the Big Ten landed in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

18) Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

11) Michigan State Spartans

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

5) Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

3) Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire