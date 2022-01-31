Where the Badgers fall in the latest CBS bracket projections

As Wisconsin continues to rack up Big Ten victories, the Badgers have continued to climb in bracket projections.

In the latest CBS Bracketology projections from Jerry Palm, Wisconsin came in as a No. 2 seed and were matched up with No. 15 seed Liberty in the east region of the bracket. The best news about the projection was that if Wisconsin ends up as the No. 2 seed in the east, their first and second round matchups would be at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin joined Purdue on the No. 2 seed line as the two highest Big Ten seeds in the latest bracket.