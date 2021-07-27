Here’s where you can get the awesome shirt Aaron Rodgers wore to Packers training camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
📍 Lambeau Field@AaronRodgers12 | #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/iEy1Ar4rOw
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 27, 2021
Nothing says Aaron Rodgers quite like showing up to the start of training camp in a t-shirt featuring a mash-up of Kevin’s chili incident in “The Office” and the iconic look of NBA Jam.
You can find the shirt here, at homeage.com. It’s on sale for $27 for a limited time.
Here’s how the site describes the shirt: “Name a better duo, we’ll wait: it’s an NBA Jam-inspired fusion of meat, spices and Dunder Mifflin’s greatest accountant-chef, Kevin Malone. Put some boomshakalaka in your secret chili recipe with a super-soft tee for The Office’s greatest culinary team. Pay homage.”
Rodgers is good friends with Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin in the series and is a Packers fan.
In case you’re not a fan of “The Office,” here’s the hilarious scene mentioned on the shirt:
A cynic might see the shirt and believe Rodgers is sending some kind of subtle message. The Packers could be Kevin Malone, and the chili is this offseason. Probably a stretch.
After a summer of drama, Rodgers and the Packers officially start training camp with the first practice on Wednesday morning.
Related
Aaron Rodgers reports to Green Bay Packers training camp
Nightmare offseason ends mercifully for Packers
List
Green Bay Packers pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction