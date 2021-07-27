Here’s where you can get the awesome shirt Aaron Rodgers wore to Packers training camp

Nothing says Aaron Rodgers quite like showing up to the start of training camp in a t-shirt featuring a mash-up of Kevin’s chili incident in “The Office” and the iconic look of NBA Jam.

You can find the shirt here, at homeage.com. It’s on sale for $27 for a limited time.

Here’s how the site describes the shirt: “Name a better duo, we’ll wait: it’s an NBA Jam-inspired fusion of meat, spices and Dunder Mifflin’s greatest accountant-chef, Kevin Malone. Put some boomshakalaka in your secret chili recipe with a super-soft tee for The Office’s greatest culinary team. Pay homage.”

Rodgers is good friends with Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin in the series and is a Packers fan.

In case you’re not a fan of “The Office,” here’s the hilarious scene mentioned on the shirt:

A cynic might see the shirt and believe Rodgers is sending some kind of subtle message. The Packers could be Kevin Malone, and the chili is this offseason. Probably a stretch.

After a summer of drama, Rodgers and the Packers officially start training camp with the first practice on Wednesday morning.

