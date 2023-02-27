Where Auburn stands in the SEC standings as final week approaches
The final week of the regular season is here, and the time is pivotal for Auburn basketball.
The Tigers enter the weekend with a 19-10 overall record, with most experts believing that if Auburn can win one of their last two games of the season, they should be a lock for an NCAA Tournament bid.
According to the latest bracketology from USA TODAY Sports, Auburn is expected to be one of eight SEC teams to make the big dance by taking the No. 11 seed in the west region.
Here is a look at each SEC team that is projected to be tournament-bound according to USA TODAY Sports:
As the final week of SEC play is set to begin, check out this week’s standings by scrolling below.
LSU
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-16
SEC Record: 2-14
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday vs. Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday at Florida (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
South Carolina
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-19
SEC Record: 3-13
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday at Mississippi State (8 p.m. CT)
Saturday vs. Georgia (noon CT)
Ole Miss
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Record: 11-18
SEC Record: 3-13
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday vs. Texas A&M (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT)
Georgia
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Record: 16-13
SEC Record: 6-10
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday vs. Florida (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday at South Carolina (noon CT, SEC Network)
Florida
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 14-15
SEC Record: 7-9
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday at Georgia (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday vs. LSU (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Mississippi State
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 19-10
SEC Record: 7-9
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday vs. South Carolina (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Arkansas
The Tuscaloosa News
Record: 19-10
SEC Record: 8-8
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday at Tennessee (8 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
Saturday vs. Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, CBS)
Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 16-13
SEC Record: 9-7
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday at Kentucky (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Auburn
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 19-10
SEC Record: 9-7
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday at Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Missouri
The Knoxville News Sentinel
Record: 21-8
SEC Record: 9-7
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday at LSU (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday vs. Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Tennessee
The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Record: 21-8
SEC Record: 10-6
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday vs. Arkansas (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Saturday at Auburn (1 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 20-9
SEC Record: 11-5
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Saturday at Arkansas (1 p.m. CT, CBS)
Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 21-8
SEC Record: 13-3
Weekly Schedule
Tuesday at Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday vs. Alabama (11 a.m. CT, CBS)
Alabama
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Record: 25-4
SEC Record: 15-1
Weekly Schedule
Wednesday vs. Auburn (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2)
Saturday at Texas A&M (11 a.m. CT, CBS)