Where Auburn stands in the Associated Press poll ahead of SEC opener at Texas A&M

Week three of the college football season is behind us, and teams around the country are beginning to show their identities.

For Auburn, the Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after knocking off Samford at home last Saturday, 45-13. How much did that win affect its place in the Associated Press poll? As the Tigers prepare to travel to Texas A&M for the SEC opener, they remain on the outside of the poll. However, they are inching closer to earning a place in the poll, as they received one vote in the poll released Sunday afternoon.

A total of six SEC teams found their way onto this week’s poll, with Georgia leading the way at the No. 1 spot after coming from behind to defeat South Carolina. LSU and Alabama are next in line at No. 12 and No. 13 respectively. Ole Miss checks in at No. 15 ahead of their showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee‘s loss to Florida drops them to No. 23, the win bumps Florida up to No. 25.

Auburn’s next opponent, Texas A&M, failed to receive votes in this week’s AP poll. The Tigers and Aggies face off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

