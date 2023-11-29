Where Auburn is seeded in latest ESPN bracketology for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The college basketball season is off and running and that means the return of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracket predictions for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers were a 9-seed last year and Lunardi believes they will be so once again this season, slotting them in the West Region. He has them set to play the winner of Northwestern vs. Xavier in Brooklyn.

Auburn is off to a good start to the 2024 season, having a 4-1 record and winning the Legends Classic. After a light week, they will return to action on Wednesday when they face Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The game will be in Neville Arena and is set to start at 8:15 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN2.

