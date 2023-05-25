Where Auburn, rest of the SEC rank in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ ranking

With spring practice and the spring transfer portal closed we now have a good understanding of what each team’s roster is going to look like in the 2023 football season.

This has caused ESPN’s Bill Connely to update his SP+ rankings, the first update since he revealed them back in February.

His preseason projections take returning production, recent recruiting and recent history into consideration.

The SEC was once again well represented with Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee all ranking inside the top six teams. Texas A&M and Ole Miss also cracked the top 20 but were a step behind the first group.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at where every SEC team ranks in the ranking.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 29.9 (1st)

Offense: 41.9 (9th)

Defense: 11.9 (3rd)

Georgia has lost several key players from last year’s team, but has plenty of returning production and has been recruiting at an elite level, expect them to contend for a third-straight championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 27.9 (4th)

Offense: 44.2 (5th)

Defense: 16.3 (10th)

Alabama will have to replace both Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. but Nick Saban has plenty of talented options to choose from. They need to settle their quarterback race but should have plenty of surrounding players to help.

Advertisement

LSU Tigers

SP+: 25.2 (5th)

Offense: 41.6 (10th)

Defense: 16.4 (12th)

Brian Kelly won the SEC West in his first season and they are returning quarterback Jaylen Daniels and elite pass-rusher Harold Perkins. They will be looking to knock Georgia off their perch atop the SEC this season.

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 23.9 (6th)

Offense: 45.5 (3rd)

Defense: 21.6 (31st)

Another team coming off a sensational debut season under a new head coach, the Vols are carried by their offense and Josh Heupel is ready to turn the offense over to veteran Joe Milton.

Texas A&M Aggies

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 18.8 (6th)

Offense: 30.7 (44th)

Defense: 11.9 (2nd)

The Aggies are entering a key season under Jimbo Fisher who has brought in Bobby Petrino to try and fix the offense, it should be another entertaining season in College Station.

Advertisement

Ole Miss Rebels

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 17.5 (18th)

Offense: 39.0 (14th)

Defense: 21.4 (30th)

Ole Miss brought in two transfer quarterbacks to battle Jaxson Dart for the starting job but whoever wins it will be second-fiddle to star running back Quinshod Judkins.

Florida Gators

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 14.8 (21st)

Offense: 37.4 (23rd)

Defense: 22.6 (38th)

Unlike LSU and Tennessee, the Gators did not enjoy much onfield success in Billy Napier’s first season, going 6-7. They have loaded up on transfers and have a great run game they can lean on.

Kentucky Wildcats

SP+: 14.5 (22rd)

Offense: 28.1 (59th)

Defense: 13.7 (5th)

The Wildcats had a terrible year on offense last season but have brought back offensive coordinator Liam Cohen to get things humming again.

Advertisement

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SP+: 14.1 (25th)

Offense: 35.8 (29th)

Defense: 21.7 (32nd)

The Bulldogs are entering Year 1 of the Zach Arnett era after the tragic passing of Mike Leach. They return nearly everyone on offense and Arnett has a track record of good defenses.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 13.8 (26th)

Offense: 38.6 (17th)

Defense: 24.8 (51st)

The return of quarterback K.J. Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders has the Razorbacks poised to make some noise in the SEC West.

Auburn Tigers

SP+: 13.7 (27th)

Offense: 33.5 (35th)

Defense: 19.8 (23rd)

Hugh Freeze has done an impressive job overhauling Auburn’s roster ahead of his first season in the Plains. The group is headlined by quarterback Payton Thorne, four wide receivers and four offensive linemen to try and fix last season’s disappointing passing attack.

Advertisement

South Carolina Gamecocks

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

SP+: 11.6 (33rd)

Offense: 37.9 (20th)

Defense: 26.3 (64th)

The Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season and it looks like things are trending upwards under Shane Beamer.

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 11.1 (34th)

Offense: 29.4 (52nd)

Defense: 18.3 (17th)

The Tigers are coming off a 6-7 season and inexplicably gave head coach Eli Drinkowitz a contract extension despite a 17-19 record at Missouri.

Vanderbilt Commodores

SP+: -3.1 (69th)

Offense: 29.2 (53rd)

Defense: 32.2 (99th)

The Commodores knew they had a long rebuild ahead of them under Clark Lea as they look to try and compete in the SEC. Their wins over Kentucky and Florida last season were great signs.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire