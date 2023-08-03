Where Auburn opponets rank in the CBS Sports 133 college football rankings
The 2023 season is less than a month away, and it is still too early to predict just how well the Auburn Tigers will perform.
Auburn welcomes a new head coach but the said head coach has brought new life into the program by adding valuable pieces from the transfer portal. However, there will be a quarterback battle. The team will also need time to adjust to a new scheme.
Despite all of the storylines heading into the season, Auburn has received a respectable preseason ranking from CBS Sports. In the outlet’s initial 133 rankings, the Auburn Tigers check in at No. 38.
Looking at where Auburn’s opponents are ranked, the Tigers will play a moderately challenging schedule. There is a solid mix of College Football Playoff contenders and bottom dwellers.
Auburn’s rank
Average opponent ranking
Average opponent wins
Average opponent losses
No. 38
45.6
7.45
5.45
Here’s a look at Auburn’s opponents, based on their place in CBS Sports’ 133 college football rankings.
UMass
Ranking: No. 133
2022 record: 1-11
Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 2
New Mexico State
Ranking: No. 107
2022 record: 7-6
Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Vanderbilt
Ranking: No. 72
2022 record: 5-7
Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Cal
Ranking: No. 72
2022 record: 4-8
Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Mississippi State
Ranking: No. 44
2022 record: 9-4
Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Arkansas
Ranking: No. 30
2022 record: 7-6
Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 11
For more Arkansas football news, visit Razorbacks Wire.
Texas A&M
Ranking: No. 24
2022 record: 5-7
Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 23
For more Texas A&M football news, visit Aggies Wire.
Ole Miss
Ranking: No. 21
2022 record: 8-5
Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Alabama
Ranking: No. 5
2022 record: 11-2
Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 25
For more Alabama football news, check out Roll Tide Wire.
LSU
Ranking: No. 4
2022 record: 10-4
Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 14
For more LSU football news, visit LSU Tigers Wire.
Georgia
Ranking: No. 1
2022 record: 15-0
Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 29
For more Georgia football news, visit UGA Wire.