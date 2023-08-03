Where Auburn opponets rank in the CBS Sports 133 college football rankings

The 2023 season is less than a month away, and it is still too early to predict just how well the Auburn Tigers will perform.

Auburn welcomes a new head coach but the said head coach has brought new life into the program by adding valuable pieces from the transfer portal. However, there will be a quarterback battle. The team will also need time to adjust to a new scheme.

Despite all of the storylines heading into the season, Auburn has received a respectable preseason ranking from CBS Sports. In the outlet’s initial 133 rankings, the Auburn Tigers check in at No. 38.

Looking at where Auburn’s opponents are ranked, the Tigers will play a moderately challenging schedule. There is a solid mix of College Football Playoff contenders and bottom dwellers.

Auburn’s rank Average opponent ranking Average opponent wins Average opponent losses No. 38 45.6 7.45 5.45

Here’s a look at Auburn’s opponents, based on their place in CBS Sports’ 133 college football rankings.

UMass

Ranking: No. 133

2022 record: 1-11

Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 2

New Mexico State

Ranking: No. 107

2022 record: 7-6

Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Vanderbilt

Ranking: No. 72

2022 record: 5-7

Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Cal

Ranking: No. 72

2022 record: 4-8

Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Mississippi State

Ranking: No. 44

2022 record: 9-4

Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Ranking: No. 30

2022 record: 7-6

Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Texas A&M

Ranking: No. 24

2022 record: 5-7

Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Ranking: No. 21

2022 record: 8-5

Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Ranking: No. 5

2022 record: 11-2

Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Ranking: No. 4

2022 record: 10-4

Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia

Ranking: No. 1

2022 record: 15-0

Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 29

