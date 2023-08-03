Where Auburn opponets rank in the CBS Sports 133 college football rankings

Taylor Jones
The 2023 season is less than a month away, and it is still too early to predict just how well the Auburn Tigers will perform.

Auburn welcomes a new head coach but the said head coach has brought new life into the program by adding valuable pieces from the transfer portal. However, there will be a quarterback battle. The team will also need time to adjust to a new scheme.

Despite all of the storylines heading into the season, Auburn has received a respectable preseason ranking from CBS Sports. In the outlet’s initial 133 rankings, the Auburn Tigers check in at No. 38.

Looking at where Auburn’s opponents are ranked, the Tigers will play a moderately challenging schedule. There is a solid mix of College Football Playoff contenders and bottom dwellers.

Auburn’s rank

Average opponent ranking

Average opponent wins

Average opponent  losses

No. 38

45.6

7.45

5.45

Here’s a look at Auburn’s opponents, based on their place in CBS Sports’ 133 college football rankings.

UMass

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 133

  • 2022 record: 1-11

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 2

New Mexico State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 107

  • 2022 record: 7-6

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 72

  • 2022 record: 5-7

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Cal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 72

  • 2022 record: 4-8

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Mississippi State

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 44

  • 2022 record: 9-4

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Arkansas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 30

  • 2022 record: 7-6

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 24

  • 2022 record: 5-7

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 21

  • 2022 record: 8-5

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Alabama

  • Ranking: No. 5

  • 2022 record: 11-2

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Nov. 25

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 4

  • 2022 record: 10-4

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ranking: No. 1

  • 2022 record: 15-0

  • Schedule date: Saturday, Sept. 29

