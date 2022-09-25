Where Auburn’s opponents rank in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

A new week means another edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Auburn Tigers narrowly escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday with an overtime victory against the Missouri Tigers. Their performance didn’t garner them any love in the polls but plenty of future opponents did.

In all, there are seven teams ranked in the top 25 that hail from the SEC with Georgia and Alabama continuing to lead the way. Kentucky and Tennessee also joined the top two teams among the top 10 this week. The Ole Miss Rebels are just outside the list. Arkansas and Texas A&M round out the SEC’s representation in the polls.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

Auburn Wire breaks down where their opponents ranked this week and how the conferences shake out:

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers received 4 votes this week.

Georgia Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot.

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This week the Ole Miss Rebels moved up to No. 11, climbing two spots after their win over Tulsa.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Razorbacks fell to No. 19 after their loss against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State received 10 votes after bouncing back against Bowling Green but remains unranked.

Texas A&M Aggies

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies have bounced back after the loss to Appalachian State with back-to-back Top 25 wins over Miami and Arkansas. They climbed to No. 17.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama remained the No. 2 team this week after thumping Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa. They closed the gap between Georgia for that No. 1 ranking.

Power Five Conference breakdown

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

SEC- 7 teams ACC- 6 teams Big Ten- 4 teams Pac-12- 4 teams Big 12- 3 teams

