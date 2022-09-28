Where the Auburn offense ranks per Pro Football Focus

It has been a Jekyll and Hyde like offense for the Auburn Tigers. The running game looks solid while the passing game looks like a junior varsity squad.

A lot of the inefficiencies can be dropped at the feet of the offensive line. They have trouble in both pass and run blocking through four games this season. That came against Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, and Missouri. Not exactly murderer’s row, but the upcoming games against LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Alabama definitely does.

Not everything can be put on the guys protecting, but the receivers and quarterbacks hold their fair share of the blame. One thing that seems to be a bright spot has been the running game led by preseason All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby. Bigsby has forced 31 missed tackles and tallied 246 yards after contact.

We break down the offensive units with their season grades from Pro Football Focus through a third of the season.

Offensive Grades

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 65.0 (No. 96)

The Auburn offense is among the bottom third of college football at No. 96 overall. Only South Carolina and Texas A&M in the SEC have worse rankings. Not a great place to be when your head coach’s calling card is offense.

Passing Offense

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

Grade: 46.6 (No. 127)

Even worse than the overall offensive rankings, the passing game is among the five worst units in all of college football. Neither Finley or Ashford have been able to take hold of the starting job. Something needs to change quickly. Only Texas A&M ranks worse in the SEC.

Pass Blocking

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Grade: 61.1 (No. 76)

It is really difficult to get your passing game humming along when your pass blocking isn’t up to standard. Auburn’s offensive line ranks in the bottom half of the FBS. Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt are the only pass blocking units that grade worse.

Receiving Corps

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Grade: 62.5 (No. 102)

This grade goes hand and hand with the passing and blocking grades. The receivers for Auburn are only graded above South Carolina and Missouri. Starting this week against LSU, the receiving corps have to be better for Auburn to keep on winning football games.

Running Game

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Grade: 82.4 (No. 27)

Led by Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, the Auburn running game is one of the best in the country. Among the SEC, the Tigers are behind Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. Clearly a strength among many SEC squads.

Run Blocking

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Grade: 60.0 (No. 74)

Despite the success of the running game, the offensive line is struggling with paving the way for the Tigers backs. South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Kentucky are the only SEC units to grade worse than Auburn. Hard to have any consistency on offense with these numbers. If it wasn’t for the 61 missed tackles forced and 519 yards after contact, Auburn’s run game would look as bad as the passing game.

