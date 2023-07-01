Where Auburn lands in Lindy’s Sports preseason SEC outlook

There is plenty of optimism surrounding Auburn football ahead of the 2023 season, but there are still plenty of questions.

Auburn brings in Hugh Freeze to lead the program and has already generated buzz that has Auburn fans filled with hope and excitement. Maybe the fans will return the gift of patience to Freeze as he has been tasked to rebuild the program back to expectations.

As Auburn prepares to enter the season with unique circumstances, how does Lindy’s Sports project the Tigers to finish in the SEC West? The preseason publication has submitted its picks and has projected that Auburn will finish 6th in the division.

Lindy’s Sports says that Freeze will “breathe life into the offense”, and is optimistic about the future of running back Jarquez Hunter. However, uncertainty regarding quarterback play is one of Auburn’s biggest questions says Jimmy Hyams.

It was unclear after spring if Robby Ashford could run Hugh Freeze’s offense at Auburn, so Freeze added Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne in early May. The Tigers do have an elite rusher in Jarquez Hunter.

Here’s a look at what the outlook of the SEC West according to Lindy’s Sports’ projections.

Lindy’s Sports is high on Bulldogs’ quarterback Will Rogers, and says that the defense is better than most give them credit for. However, it will be a challenging transition season for Mississippi State, as they prepare for a new era under Zach Arnett.

Auburn

Lindy’s favors Auburn more than several other preseason publications by prediciting a 6th place finish in the SEC West. Lindy’s predicts that Auburn’s rebuild will last several seasons.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has plenty of hype, but can they live up to it? Bobby Petrino joining the staff could be a great thing for the Aggies offense, but they will need to find talent to replace those lost to the transfer portal.

Arkansas has arguably the top QB/RB combo in the SEC, which will put them in position to win plenty of games in 2023. There are questions on defense and overall depth, though. How far can KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders carry the Hogs?

Justin Ford/Getty Images

There’s plenty of depth at quarterback, and Lindy’s Sports predicts that running back Quinshon Judkins will win SEC Offensive Player of the Year. The only question that the Rebels face in 2023 is defense. Ole Miss finished with an 8-5 record last season, and went 1-4 after defeating Auburn on Oct. 15, with the defense taking the most heat for those losses.

The only team in the west to knock off Alabama last season is poised for a repeat performance of 2022, when they represented the SEC West in Atlanta. The Bayou Bengals, however, will open with an improved Florida State team and will travel to Tuscaloosa to face an upset and revenge-minded Alabama team. Jayden Daniels returns to quarterback, a player that Lindy’s predicts will be the SEC’s most valuable player.

Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No one knows who the starting quarterback will be for Alabama, but that appears to not be a concern as Lindy’s predicts that Alabama will represent the SEC West at the SEC Championship Game in December. Outside of quarterback concerns, Alabama has improved at wide receiver and on defense.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire